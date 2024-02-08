Violence erupts in Uttarakhand's Haldwani after madrasa demolition; shoot-at-sight ordered; curfew imposed

HALDWANI: Communal tension clutched the Haldwani area of Nainital district on Thursday evening following the demolition of a madrasa and an underground mosque-like structure that were illegally constructed on government land in the Banbhulpura area.

A joint team from the Nainital district administration and local civic authorities undertook the demolition, which enraged the locals.

A curfew was imposed following the violence.

Residents and police pelted stones at each other and torched vehicles here, sources said. The madrasa demolition took place after a prior notice to the residents, according to SSP Prahlad Meena.