Violence erupts in Uttarakhand's Haldwani after madrasa demolition; shoot-at-sight ordered; curfew imposed

HALDWANI: Communal tension clutched the Haldwani area of Nainital district on Thursday evening following the demolition of a madrasa and an underground mosque-like structure that were illegally constructed on government land in the Banbhulpura area.
A joint team from the Nainital district administration and local civic authorities undertook the demolition, which enraged the locals.
A curfew was imposed following the violence.
Residents and police pelted stones at each other and torched vehicles here, sources said. The madrasa demolition took place after a prior notice to the residents, according to SSP Prahlad Meena.
The district administration has imposed a curfew in the restive Banbhulpura area and all roads leading to it have been barricaded.
The state government also issued orders authorising law enforcement to use lethal force against unruly elements and even shoot rioters on sight.