Andhra Pradesh CM, TDP chief welcome Bharat Ratna to Narasimha Rao

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and other state leaders on Friday welcomed the conferment of Bharat Ratna award posthumously on former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

The chief minister said it an honour for all Telugu-speaking people.

"It is an honour to all Telugu speaking people as the statesman and scholar with high political and moral values gets the highest civilian award which he (Rao) richly deserved, and it merits an all-round applause," Reddy said in an official release.

The chief minister also welcomed the conferment of Bharat Ratna posthumously on former Prime Minister Charan Singh and agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan.