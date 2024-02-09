Nation

Baba Siddique quits Congress, may join Ajit Pawar

Former Congress leader Baba Siddique speaks with the media outside his residence, in Mumbai, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
Sudhir Suryawanshi

MUMBAI: Ending his 48-year-old association, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Thursday resigned from the Congress and is set to join Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Announcing his resignation on social media, Siddique said there was a lot he “would have liked to express, but as they say, some things are better left unsaid”.

In a post on X, the former state minister said, “I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager, and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today, I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express, but as they say, some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey.”

Thursday’s development comes just days after NCP leaders said Siddique may join them. There is also a buzz that Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique, a Congress MLA, may follow his father’s suit. “I will work under Ajit Pawar. I had excellent relations with Congress leaders and have no complaints ”, he said.

