Bangladesh seeks India’s support on Myanmar

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh have similar concerns regarding challenges posed by Myanmar and both should work together in tackling it, said Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister, Dr Hasan Mahmud. “We have junta soldiers coming to Bangladesh after fleeing Myanmar.

On Wednesday, more than 350 came to India. They face similar challenges due to the volatility in Myanmar and these issues were discussed with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. We should collectively work on resolving this issue,’’ he said.

Mahmud added that they were in discussion with Myanmar too and they were willing to take back the junta soldiers. It may be recalled that last weekend, Doval went to Bangladesh and Myanmar was one of the core areas of concern.

Mahmud also reaffirmed that the anti-India sentiment among some Bangladeshis is fast diminishing. He added that it was the opposition members who were speaking such language and for the present government India is strong partner.

“We have partnered with India and Nepal on power sharing. While we are purchasing power from Nepal, we are utilising the grid made by India. This shows that we work in tandem with each other,’’ he added.

‘Willing to take back junta soldiers’

