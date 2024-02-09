Bharat Ratna honours for former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan

Former Prime Ministers P. V. Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, alongside agricultural scientist M. S. Swaminathan, will be honored with the prestigious Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The government had previously declared the highest civilian honor for L K Advani and Karpoori Thakur.

"Narasimha Rao steered India through critical transformations and also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage," Modi said on X.

Rao's visionary leadership, Modi emphasized, played a pivotal role in advancing India economically and establishing a solid foundation for prosperity and growth.