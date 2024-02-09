Chhattisgarh: Rs 1. 47 lakh cr budget presented in Assembly; no new taxes proposed

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary on Friday presented a budget of Rs 1,47,446 crore for 2024-25 in the state Assembly and said it focused on prosperity for 'gareeb, yuva, annadata and naari' or GYAN as well as stimulating infrastructure growth.

No new taxes were announced in the first budget of the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government that took oath in December.

He also announced that a document titled 'Amritkaal: Chhattisgarh Vision @2047' will be dedicated to the people on November 1 this year with the aim to transform the state from a developing to a developed one.

Speaking about the 'Amritkaal: Chhattisgarh Vision @2047' document, he said the first mid-term goal for achieving the vision under it shall be doubling the GSDP in the next five years from Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2028, he said.

"The budget is focused on the economic development of GYAN, gareeb (poor), yuva (youth), annadata (farmers) and naari (woman), stimulating infrastructure growth by increasing capital expenditure, as well as employment and livelihood promotion for youth," he said.

The budget is an important step towards fulfilling (pre poll) promises that were made under 'Modi ki guarantee', he added.

"In the last five years, the previous (Congress) government did injustice to gareeb, yuva, annadata and naari.