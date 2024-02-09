Congress counter flags unemployment, injustice

NEW DELHI: In a counter to the government’s white paper, the Congress on Thursday released a ‘black paper’, also of 54 pages, highlighting what it termed the social, economic, and political ‘injustices’ committed by the Narendra Modi government in its 10-year rule. Titled 10 Saal Anyay Kal and released by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the document claims that in the past 10 years, the Modi government has “devastated the country’s economy, aggravated unemployment, destroyed the agricultural sector, abetted crimes against women, and committed grave injustices against minorities”.

The document said the BJP rule has witnessed the highest unemployment rate in 45 years. “Total unemployment was 1 crore in 2012 but it rose to about 4 crore in 2022. 10 lakh sanctioned central government posts remain unfilled. The unemployment rate for graduates and postgraduates is about 33%. This is why engineers are becoming coolies and PhDs are applying for railway jobs,” it said.