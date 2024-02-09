Dehradun Diary: Night curfew imposed due to leopard activities

In the Srinagar region of Uttarakhand, there is an ongoing concern regarding leopard sightings. Due to the presence of leopards in Srinagar and its vicinity, the district administration has implemented a night curfew in approximately twelve villages, including the city area of Srinagar. This curfew, effective from February 7, will be enforced from 6 pm to 6 am. Additionally, schools in the Khirsu block have been declared closed for the duration. Srinagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nupur Verma has announced that the night curfew will continue in some villages.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has signed an agreement with IRCTC to launch the Manaskhand Express, a special tourist train designed to promote lesser-known destinations in the state. The agreement was formalised between the UTDB and IRCTC, with Dr Harish Rairtolia, Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Department, and Sunil Kumar, Group General Manager of IRCTC, signing the agreement. Commending the (UTDB) innovative strategy as a pioneering initiative, Minister Maharaj announced that the inaugural voyage of the train is scheduled for April 2024.

The Uttarakhand government has directed the Home Guard Department to supply home guards for the security of all helipads in the state. In compliance with this directive, the Inspector General-Commandant of the Home Guard has requested a roster of nine home guards from each district in the state. Subsequently, these selected home guards will be stationed at the helipads for security purposes. IG Kewal Khurana said that in accordance with the requisition, once the home guards are available, they will be deployed accordingly. Both male and female home guards have undergone training in the handling of pistols and SLRs.

