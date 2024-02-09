Google Pay, Phone Pe two 'ticking' time bombs, says LS member Supriya Sule

NEW DELHI: NCP MP Supriya Sule on Friday alleged that apps like Google Pay and Phone Pe are "two ticking time bombs" and sought to know what steps the government is taking to check money laundering.
Participating in a discussion on 'The White Paper on Indian economy' in Lok Sabha, Sule said whatever happened in Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) is "very alarming" and is almost like money laundering.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month directed PPBL to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29.
The RBI said persistent non-compliance by Paytm with regulatory guidelines despite nudges over a period of time ultimately led to stern action against the fintech.
"Google Pay, Phone Pe are two sitting time bombs. BHIM app is hardly used while Google Pay and Phone Pe apps are used (widely). What is the government doing on digital or cashless economy?" Sule said.
JMM leader Vijay Kumar Hansdak accused the government of misusing ED, CBI and Income Tax against opposition MPs.
Hansdak said a white paper should be brought on the misuse of central agencies.
"Their (BJP) government is running because of ED. Otherwise they won't be able to win elections," Hansdak, who represents the Rajmahal constituency of Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha, said.