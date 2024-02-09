Government imposes stock limit for wheat wholesale traders to ease rising prices

NEW DELHI: Despite implementing a series of measures to mitigate the rising price of wheat in an election year, the price of wheat has not decreased as expected. Now, the government has decided to further impose stock limits on wholesale traders, retailers, and processors to enhance the availability of wheat in the open market. The new order will be applicable until April 2024.

It will reduce the current stock limit from 1000 MT to 500 MT and limit the stock of big retail chain depots from 1000 MT to 500 MT and reduces the stock limit of processors from 70% to 60% of monthly installed capacity until April 2024.