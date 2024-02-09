India enhances Andaman and Nicobar Command's aircraft recovery capabilities

NEW DELHI: The operational capabilities at India's strategically located Andaman and Nicobar islands, housing India's only joint operational command, have been enhanced with the Indian Navy Chief Admiral (Adm) R Hari Kumar inaugurating major projects.
Admiral (Adm) R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) visited Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) from 06 to 09 Feb 2024.
The Navy in a statement said that CNS, among the many projects, "inaugurated the Precision Approach Radar (PAR) at INS Utkrosh. This facility will enable highly accurate horizontal and vertical guidance to land an aircraft safely in low visibility conditions, such as heavy rain and fog."
The CNS also inaugurated the IUHDSS (Integrated Underwater Harbour Defence and Surveillance System) at Naval Jetty, Port Blair and the Naval Communication Network (NCN) Centres.
"The IUHDSS is capable of detecting, identifying & tracking surface and under water targets in the vicinity of naval jetty thereby enhancing security of Port Blair harbour.", the Navy said.
Further, during the visit to the ANC units in the Northern and Southern Group of Islands, Adm R Hari Kumar, CNS inaugurated the Naval Communication Network (NCN) Centres at INS Kohassa, INS Baaz and INS Kardip which would further augment the communication and operational capability of the ANC.
The new NCN will enhance real time situational awareness and jointness in communication. INS Baaz is India's southernmost Airstrip.
In addition work to enhance habitation facilities for the sailors was also initiated.
"The CNS also visited Vijay Baugh and laid foundation stone for sailors' accommodation in presence of CINCAN and senior leadership of HQ ANC.", added the Navy.
The CNS interacted with the personnel posted in various units and establishments across the Command, recognising their significant contributions to the maritime security of ANC he lauded the efforts of ANC personnel towards protecting national interests.
The Navy Chief was received in Port Blair by Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN).
The CINCAN highlighted the Geo-strategic potential of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands emphasizing ANC's role in supporting military operations and contributing to 'Act East' Policy.
Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) islands are one of the most important strategic areas for the Nation due to their unique location in the Bay of Bengal with has a reach and can exercise influence in the area which also has some of the world's most important sea lanes of communications (SLOCs).
The ANC joint command, with the elements of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, came into existence in October 2001 based on the Kargil Review Committee and on recommendations of the Group of Ministers. India is working on the concept of reorganizing the Armed Forces into theatres which will have the elements of all the armed forces under one commander.