India enhances Andaman and Nicobar Command's aircraft recovery capabilities

NEW DELHI: The operational capabilities at India's strategically located Andaman and Nicobar islands, housing India's only joint operational command, have been enhanced with the Indian Navy Chief Admiral (Adm) R Hari Kumar inaugurating major projects.

Admiral (Adm) R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) visited Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) from 06 to 09 Feb 2024.

The Navy in a statement said that CNS, among the many projects, "inaugurated the Precision Approach Radar (PAR) at INS Utkrosh. This facility will enable highly accurate horizontal and vertical guidance to land an aircraft safely in low visibility conditions, such as heavy rain and fog."

The CNS also inaugurated the IUHDSS (Integrated Underwater Harbour Defence and Surveillance System) at Naval Jetty, Port Blair and the Naval Communication Network (NCN) Centres.