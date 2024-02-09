India snubs Canada’s poll interference jibe

NEW DELHI: India has dismissed Canada’s allegation of interference in the election process. “We have seen reports regarding inquiries into foreign interference and related developments. We strongly reject such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections. It is not the policy of the Indian government to interfere in the democratic processes of other countries,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

He added, “In fact, quite the opposite, Canada has been interfering in our internal affairs, and we have regularly raised this issue with them. We continue to call on Canada to take effective measures to address our core concerns.”

A few days ago, Canada’s Security Intelligence Service alleged that India had potentially interfered in the country’s election process. The report titled “Foreign Interference Threat” suggests that the Canadian government should do more to protect the country’s robust democratic institutions and processes.

According to Canadian media, this report also warns that India’s interference would worsen if left unchecked.