Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car attacked by BJP workers for 'offensive' remarks on Modi, Advani

MUMBAI: State BJP workers allegedly damaged the car of senior journalist Nikhil Wagle while he was travelling to attend an event, officials said.
They were protesting his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LK Advani after the ruling party patriarch was awarded the Bharat Ratna.
A police complaint has also been filed against Maharashtra journalist for his social media remarks against the BJP leaders.
Police said, BJP workers threw ink on the car in which Wagle and two others, Aseem Sarode and Vishwambhar Choudhary, were travelling under police protection to the 'Nirbhay Bano' event organised by Rashtra Seva Dal in Singhad Road area here.
Wagle managed to reach the venue of the event under police protection, the official added.
Addressing the 'Nirbhay Bano' event, Wagle said, "I forgive all those who attacked me. I have been attacked six times earlier and this was the seventh."
“I saw death before me. We got saved due to our driver, but I will not stop fighting against the fascism. I will continue to fight them. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr BR Ambedkar fought against the tyranny of these people. I will not stop from speaking truth, raising voice,” Wagle said.
Earlier in the day, a case was registered here against Wagle for allegedly making offensive remarks against the PM and Advani.
"Nikhil Wagle has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Vishrambaug police station.
(With inputs from PTI)