Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car attacked by BJP workers for 'offensive' remarks on Modi, Advani

MUMBAI: State BJP workers allegedly damaged the car of senior journalist Nikhil Wagle while he was travelling to attend an event, officials said.

They were protesting his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LK Advani after the ruling party patriarch was awarded the Bharat Ratna.

A police complaint has also been filed against Maharashtra journalist for his social media remarks against the BJP leaders.

Police said, BJP workers threw ink on the car in which Wagle and two others, Aseem Sarode and Vishwambhar Choudhary, were travelling under police protection to the 'Nirbhay Bano' event organised by Rashtra Seva Dal in Singhad Road area here.

Wagle managed to reach the venue of the event under police protection, the official added.