‘Kids suffering from Thalassemia must get treatment’

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked all states and union territories to recommend to all hospitals to provide proper facilities to children in need of treatment for Thalassemia and provide blood transfusion therapy free of cost.

The child rights body also directed the states/UTs to share action taken report with the commission. In a letter to all state principal secretaries in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that Thalassemia is a significant health concern, particularly in the paediatric population which requires comprehensive and specialised care to ensure optimal outcomes for affected individuals.

As such, adherence to established guidelines is essential in providing consistent, evidence-based care to patients with Thalassemia, he said. The Union Health Ministry last year on June 14 had issued revised directions to states for recovery of processing charges for blood and blood components, he said.

Quoting the health ministry letter, Kanoongo said, “As per point 4.4 in the mentioned letter, it has been clearly stated that ‘all the blood centres (Government supported and Non- Government supported) must provide blood/blood components free of cost to the patients of Thalassemia.”