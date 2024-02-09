Manipur-based tribal groups oppose decision to scrap India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime

NEW DELHI: Members of Manipur-based tribal groups have opposed the central government's decision to scrap the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime (FMR).

The FMR allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without any documents.

The reaction of the groups came on Thursday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre has decided to scrap the FMR to maintain the country's internal security and demographic structure of northeastern states.

"The tribal communities in Manipur and Mizoram are not happy with the decision of the FMR and they will make sure to take whatever steps required to oppose the decision at higher level," spokesperson of ZO United Ginza Vualzong said.

"We had a three-hour meeting with home ministry officials on Wednesday. During the meeting, we spoke about the various issues that we are facing back home. They have listened patiently to our issues and concern. They said that they will take it up to the higher authorities," Vualzong said.

Zo United is a coordinating body which comprises all apex bodies like Kuki Inpi Manipur, Zomi Council, ITLF, COTU, HTC and all tribe councils.