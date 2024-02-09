Modi hails Manmohan’s ‘parliamentary ethics’

NEW DELHI: A day after lashing out at Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday heaped praises on senior Congress leader and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, hailing his dedication to “parliamentary ethics” and “democratic values” in Parliament.

Exhibiting a rare political bonhomie for Dr. Singh, PM Modi, recalling how Dr. Singh had earlier arrived at the Upper House on a wheelchair, said, “He arrived on a wheelchair to vote on a key legislation. It does not matter for whom he voted. I believe he came to impart strength to democracy. Coming on a wheelchair to vote in the House was an inspiring example of a member’s dedication to his duties.”

Conveying good wishes for the former prime minister’s long and healthy life upon his RS term ending on April 3, Modi hailed Dr. Singh’s dedication to parliamentary ethics. Lauding Dr. Singh, Modi said, “I would especially like to remember Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. Six times he has made a huge contribution to this House with his valuable thoughts as a leader and also as the leader of the Opposition.”