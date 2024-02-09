Modi hails Manmohan’s ‘parliamentary ethics’

NEW DELHI: A day after lashing out at Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday heaped praises on senior Congress leader and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, hailing his dedication to “parliamentary ethics” and “democratic values” in Parliament.
Exhibiting a rare political bonhomie for Dr. Singh, PM Modi, recalling how Dr. Singh had earlier arrived at the Upper House on a wheelchair, said, “He arrived on a wheelchair to vote on a key legislation. It does not matter for whom he voted. I believe he came to impart strength to democracy. Coming on a wheelchair to vote in the House was an inspiring example of a member’s dedication to his duties.”
Conveying good wishes for the former prime minister’s long and healthy life upon his RS term ending on April 3, Modi hailed Dr. Singh’s dedication to parliamentary ethics. Lauding Dr. Singh, Modi said, “I would especially like to remember Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. Six times he has made a huge contribution to this House with his valuable thoughts as a leader and also as the leader of the Opposition.”
Speaking about the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that this House is a diverse university of six years, shaped by experiences. Remembering Dr. Singh’s contribution, PM further said, “Due to his long tenure guiding the House and the nation, Dr. Singh will figure in every discussion of the democracy of our nation.”
He suggested that all members of Parliament try to learn from the conduct of such distinguished members as they have been guiding lights. He also urged the members, whose terms are ending this year from this month to May, “This is a diverse university of six years, shaped by experiences,” he said. Making the significance of the present moment, the PM said that the members who are leaving today have the opportunity to be in both the old and new buildings.
The Prime Minister also attacked Congress for its black paper terming it a kala-tika to the government for remaining safeguard from bad happenings. Meanwhile, according to an official source, 68 members of Rajya Sabha are scheduled to retire, including BJP national president JP Nadda and others between February and May after completing their six-year term.