No meeting of Gujarat panel to probe crimes against SC/STs in last 2 years

AHMEDABAD: The vigilance and monitoring committee, constituted by the Gujarat government to look into the atrocities committed against people belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribe communities, has not held a single meeting in the last two years.

The information was revealed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment while replying to a query raised by Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

The committee was set up to take cases of atrocities in accordance with The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Responding to the revelations, Hitendra Pithadiya, the chairman of the Gujarat Congress Scheduled Caste Department, alleged that the BJP-led Gujarat government was “not serious” about crimes against Dalits and tribals.