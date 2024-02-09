Parliamentary panel suggests route-specific capping of airfares

NEW DELHI: A Parliamentary panel has proposed route-specific capping of airfares and setting up of a separate entity to exercise control over air ticket prices, amid concerns in various quarters about surging fares.

After considering the responses from the civil aviation ministry on airfares, the committee said that self regulation of ticket prices by airlines has not been effective.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Thursday tabled the report on the action taken by the government on its recommendations/observations on the issue of fixing of airfares.

In the report, the panel said it has come across various instances where there has been abnormal increase in airfares especially during festivals or holidays, and is of the opinion that self regulation by airlines has not been effective and also recommended that a mechanism may be evolved whereby DGCA is empowered to regulate air tariffs.

Currently, airfares are neither established nor regulated by the government.