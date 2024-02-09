Raghuram Rajan-led panel cut Karnataka share of funds, says Amit Malviya

Taunting the Congress over a speculation of it likely to nominate Raghuram Rajan to Rajya Sabha, BJP IT-head Amit Malviya asked the Congress why it wanted to nominate Raghuram Rajan who had undermined the interest of the state.

“I am told Rahul Gandhi wants to nominate Raghuram Rajan to the Rajya Sabha. Before he does that, will the Congress explain why they would want to honour someone who has undermined the interest of Karnataka?” he said.

A race of allegations and counter-allegations between BJP and Congress’s Karnataka unit has erupted following Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah allegation of withholding the fund meant for his state against the Modi government. Karnataka CM recently had attacked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for withholding his state’s fund like other states of South India.

He had alleged that the FM had refused a special grant recommended by the finance commission earlier.