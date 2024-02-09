Raghuram Rajan-led panel cut Karnataka share of funds, says Amit Malviya

NEW DELHI: Amid protests by Karnataka against “discrimination” in fund disbursal by the Narendra Modi government, the BJP on Thursday claimed that a committee, headed by Raghuram Rajan as chairman in 2013, was instrumental in the southern state’s share reducing from 4.13% to 3.73%.
“This was what the finance commission did. All this happened under the Congress-led UPA! The Congress govt of Karnataka is now essentially protesting their own government’s decision”, Amit Malviya-BJP IT head said in a post on ’X’. “This is nothing but sinister, divisive politics”. Tagging the copies of report, he said, “On 2nd September, 2013, report of the Committee for Evolving a Composite Development Index of States, chaired by Raghuram Rajan, suggested that Karnataka’s share should be reduced from 4.13% to 3.73%,which is what the finance commission did,” he said.
Taunting the Congress over a speculation of it likely to nominate Raghuram Rajan to Rajya Sabha, BJP IT-head Amit Malviya asked the Congress why it wanted to nominate Raghuram Rajan who had undermined the interest of the state.
“I am told Rahul Gandhi wants to nominate Raghuram Rajan to the Rajya Sabha. Before he does that, will the Congress explain why they would want to honour someone who has undermined the interest of Karnataka?” he said.
A race of allegations and counter-allegations between BJP and Congress’s Karnataka unit has erupted following Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah allegation of withholding the fund meant for his state against the Modi government. Karnataka CM recently had attacked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for withholding his state’s fund like other states of South India.
He had alleged that the FM had refused a special grant recommended by the finance commission earlier.