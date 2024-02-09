Rahul claims Modi not an OBC, BJP calls it ‘utterly baseless’

JHARSUGUDA/AHMEDABAD: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that PM Narendra Modi was not an OBC (Other Backward Classes) by birth and had been lying to the people all the time. Soon after Rahul’s comment, the BJP came down heavily on the Congress leader, calling his allegation as “utterly baseless”.

At a public at Belpahar in Jharsuguda district of Odisha during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul said that Modi was born in a general caste but his community was given OBC status after the BJP came to power.

“PM Modi often questions the need for reservation to OBC and claims he is an OBC himself. But let me tell you, Modi was never born to OBC category. All of you are being fooled. Modi was born to Teli community in Gujarat. But his community was categorized as OBC by the BJP government in 2000. Your PM was born to general caste. He was not an OBC. He has been lying everywhere that he was born to OBC category,” Rahul said.

In response, Narhari Amin, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Congress member, said that it was the Congress-led Gujarat government which notified Modi’s caste as OBC in July 1994. Subsequently, the Central government, on the recommendations of the Gujarat government, officially recognized it as OBC on October 27, 1999, before Modi became Gujarat CM.