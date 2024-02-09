Rajasthan interim budget: 70k jobs, pensions increased

JAIPUR: Rajasthan interim budget, presented by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Thursday, echoed the call of the impending Lok Sabha elections. This time, the budget boasts a plethora of sops and announcements setting a new precedent for Rajasthan.

Under CM Bhajanlal Sharma, six significant schemes have been introduced in the interim budget which strategically target key voter demographics. The state is actively streamlining government recruitment processes, particularly in vital sectors like education, healthcare, and law enforcement. Finance Minister Diya Kumari assured of 70,000 new posts for youth and employment recruitment.

To enhance efficiency and transparency in recruitment, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and Staff Selection Board will introduce a comprehensive recruitment calendar. Moreover, the government aims to tackle unemployment by establishing Yuva Sathi Centers across all divisional headquarters.

Under a comprehensive skill development program, 20,000 youths and artists will receive training to enhance their employability, potentially benefiting up to 40 lakh individuals. Mission Olympics 2028 has been announced for the state youth to participate in the Olympics. Additionally, the budget introduces schemes aimed at empowering women and addressing regional disparities.

Sticking to hindutva agenda, BJP government has announced a budget of Rs 315 crore for the development of 20 temples. Misabandi pension has been reinstated and MISA prisoners will be given pension of Rs 20 thousand and medical facility of Rs 4,000.

Key demographics

Political implications and vote gains are sought to be achieved through a concerted effort to secure support from key demographics, including women and youth, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.The government aims to strengthen its electoral prospects this electons.