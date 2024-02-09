Situation under control as paramilitary forces deployed in Haldwani amid curfew

DEHRADUN: Tensions flared in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, as a team faced a violent attack while trying to dismantle an unauthorized madrasa and prayer site on government property in Banbhoopura, a predominantly Muslim neighborhood. The assault resulted in over 250 injuries, involving police officers and media members. To address the escalating situation, four paramilitary companies were deployed.

Authorities are considering internet shutdowns due to the gravity of the circumstances, besides indefinite curfew clampled in the root affected area. The administration has confirmed the deaths of two individuals in this incident.

Based on the latest information, three paramilitary companies have been deployed to address the situation. Additionally, the army is scheduled to arrive by Saturday. District Magistrate Vandana has confirmed the arrival of the paramilitary forces and anticipates the military's presence in the affected area by Saturday morning.