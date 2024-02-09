West Bengal: Enhanced monthly allowance for women in Rs 3.7Lcr budget

KOLKATA: Announcing new schemes to counter BJP-led Centre’s grant and increasing monthly dole for women, West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya tabled 2023-24 budget of Rs 3,66,166 crore on Thursday, which is said to be aimed at the upcoming polls.

In her announcement, the minister doubled monthly financial assistance under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme, which was launched in 2021 for the women under general caste category, raising it to Rs 1,000.

The women from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities will get Rs 1,200, instead of Rs 1,000, per month under the scheme. The cash-strapped Bengal government will have to incur additional burden of Rs 1,200 annually 2.11 crore women.