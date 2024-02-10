Prohibitory orders clamped in WB's Sandeshkhali as villagers protest seeking TMC leader's arrest

KOLKATA: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed and internet services were suspended in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, where local women held protests demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides, police said on Saturday.

With sticks and brooms in their hands, local women took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protest intensified on the second day on Friday.