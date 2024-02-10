BJP whip to MPs as government to discuss Ram temple in Parliament today

NEW DELHI: On the last day of the budget session of Parliament, the Modi government is set to discuss the construction of the Ram Temple and Pran-Pratishtha of Ram Lalla on Saturday. BJP leader Satyapal Singh will initiate the discussion, according to a Lok Sabha secretariat bulletin issued late Friday night.
The BJP on Friday issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, asking them to be present in Parliament on Saturday.
The motion in the Lok Sabha will be moved under Rule 193, which refers to a discussion that does not come under regular or formal motion moved before the House. Unlike regular motions, it does not have a voting on the discussion.
Shiv Sena member Shrikant Shinde, too, has given a notice for a discussion. With a debate in Parliament on the construction of Ram temple, the BJP may look to give a final push to its electoral prospects ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
“All BJP members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Saturday. All party members are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Saturday, 10 February and support the government stand,” according to the whips issued for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha separately.
However, most of the MPs were in the dark about the agenda on the extended day of the Budget session. The government had earlier extended the session by a day till Saturday. The session, which started on January 31, was scheduled to end on February 9.
However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the session was being extended one day of extra sitting because of urgent government business.