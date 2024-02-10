BJP whip to MPs as government to discuss Ram temple in Parliament today

NEW DELHI: On the last day of the budget session of Parliament, the Modi government is set to discuss the construction of the Ram Temple and Pran-Pratishtha of Ram Lalla on Saturday. BJP leader Satyapal Singh will initiate the discussion, according to a Lok Sabha secretariat bulletin issued late Friday night.

The BJP on Friday issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, asking them to be present in Parliament on Saturday.

The motion in the Lok Sabha will be moved under Rule 193, which refers to a discussion that does not come under regular or formal motion moved before the House. Unlike regular motions, it does not have a voting on the discussion.

Shiv Sena member Shrikant Shinde, too, has given a notice for a discussion. With a debate in Parliament on the construction of Ram temple, the BJP may look to give a final push to its electoral prospects ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.