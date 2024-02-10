Chhattisgarh: RPSF jawan killed, passenger injured in accidental firing at Raipur railway station

When constable Dinesh Chandra (30) was moving out from the S-2 coach of the train, his service weapon got accidentally discharged and a bullet hit his chest.

A passenger, identified as Mohammad Danish, who was sleeping on an upper berth, also sustained injuries in his abdomen, he said.

The duo was shifted to a private hospital, where the constable succumbed to injuries, he said.

The deceased jawan was a resident of Rajasthan, the official said, adding that investigation into the matter was underway.