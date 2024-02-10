Nation

Chhattisgarh: RPSF jawan killed, passenger injured in accidental firing at Raipur railway station

The incident took place around 6 am when a team of the RPSF led by a sub-inspector was de-boarding Sarnath Express train after escort duty, the official here said.
RAIPUR: A jawan of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) was killed and a passenger injured after the former's service weapon accidentally went off at the Raipur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, an official said.

When constable Dinesh Chandra (30) was moving out from the S-2 coach of the train, his service weapon got accidentally discharged and a bullet hit his chest.

A passenger, identified as Mohammad Danish, who was sleeping on an upper berth, also sustained injuries in his abdomen, he said.

The duo was shifted to a private hospital, where the constable succumbed to injuries, he said.

The deceased jawan was a resident of Rajasthan, the official said, adding that investigation into the matter was underway.

