ED files money laundering case against ex-NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede taking cognisance of a CBI FIR in an alleged Rs 25-crore bribe demand from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son in a drugs case, official sources said Saturday.

The central agency has booked the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Some former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have also been summoned.

Wankhede, a 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Customs and Indirect Taxes cadre, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection from any coercive action by the anti-money laundering agency.