ED summons Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife for questioning in money laundering case

LUCKNOW: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife Louise Khurshid for questioning in a money-laundering investigation linked to the alleged misuse of government funds in the distribution of artificial limbs and equipment by a trust headed by her, sources said on Saturday.

She was asked to depose at the ED zonal office in Lucknow on February 15 to record her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provisions, they said.

Two days back, an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly issued an arrest warrant against Louise Khurshid and another accused in this case and fixed February 16 as the next hearing date.

Salman Khurshid also served as a Union minister in the UPA government.

The ED case of money laundering stems from the state police's FIR of 2017.

Special Public Prosecutor Achintya Dwivedi had said that during 2009-10, a programme for the distribution of artificial limbs and equipment was organised by Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust for Disabled Persons, run by Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust of Louise Khurshid in the Bhojipura area of the district.

The government got the matter investigated after receiving allegations of discrepancies.

It was found that government funds were misused by using fake seals and signatures in the programme, he said.