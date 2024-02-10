Farmers leave borders but not protest

The day-long protest was followed by a meeting between a delegation of the protestors and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police. The meeting, however, yielded no result.

“The farmers went for the meeting which continued for two hours. However, only police officers and the district magistrate were present there. No officials of the UP government or the local authorities were there for the meeting, so nothing substantial came out of it,” a BKP member said.

A senior police officer, privy to the closed-door meeting, said that the delegation of protestors was told to come back with a “proposal” of what they want now and accordingly the next step would be decided.

The BKP member, led by Sukhbir Yadav ‘Khalifa’, said all issues are known to the UP government.

“We were told during the meeting that a high-level meeting can be possible only after the Parliament and UP Vidhan Sabha, both currently in session, are over, which is likely by February 11. After that either we’ll have a meeting or we’ll again try to march to Parliament,” he added.

Farmer groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023, with demands for greater compensation and developed plots against their lands acquired in the past by the local development authorities, which function under the UP government.