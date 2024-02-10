'Reform, perform and transform': Last five years saw big changes, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the five years of the 17th Lok Sabha were a period of 'reform, perform and transform' with the country moving towards "big changes" at a fast pace.

In his address in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the Budget session, Modi said that during the last five years, game-changing reforms were made in which a strong foundation of a 21st-century India can be seen.

"The country has moved towards big changes at a fast pace and all members of the House made an important contribution. Such works were completed for which people had waited for centuries," the prime minister said in the final session before the Lok Sabha polls.

For generations, people had dreamt of one Constitution but this House made that possible by removing Article 370, he said and noted that several important decisions were taken during the 17th Lok Sabha.

"Several challenges were met and the country was given an appropriate direction," Modi said.

"These five years have been of reform, perform and transform. It is rare that we reform, perform and also see transformation. The country will keep blessing the 17th Lok Sabha," he said.

The prime minister thanked MPs and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"You (Birla) always had a smile on your face no matter what happens. You impartially led this House and I laud you for it. There were times of anger and accusations but you handled these situations with patience and ran the house wisely," Modi said, hailing Birla.

Referring to the Covid pandemic, Modi said that during the last five years, the "biggest crisis of the century" was seen, and Birla made arrangements so that parliamentary work is not hampered while ensuring the dignity of the House.