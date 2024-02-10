Good governance in UP result of extensive reforms: CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the improvement in governance in Uttar Pradesh was not an overnight development but due to extensive reforms carried out gradually by his government.
Addressing the 'Good Governance Day 2024' programme held virtually in New Delhi, Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh stands as a model of good governance in the country.
Outlining the developmental strides taken by the state in the last few years, CM Yogi highlighted the contrast with previous governments.
He said, “Uttar Pradesh had potential earlier also, but the previous governments failed to make good use of it. We have empowered the impoverished through a multitude of schemes, fostering self-reliance among them."
Yogi asserted that India, in the last decade, had emerged as a beacon of progress globally, capable of leadership even in challenging times. Furthermore, he claimed that his government has been able to bring about improvement in the domestic security landscape and crackdown on corruption through the JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile). He also mentioned the last-mile delivery of government schemes through DBT.
“The vision of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat is being realized today. As many as 193 countries of the world celebrate June 21 as International Yoga Day," he added.
The CM also elaborated on ongoing development projects, emphasizing infrastructure and connectivity enhancements in Uttar Pradesh, along with significant strides in law and order enforcement. He underlined the importance of effective implementation and monitoring of schemes through utilization of technology and commitment to transparent governance.
Yogi Adityanath unveiled the state's ambition to nurture an entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a target of grooming one lakh young entrepreneurs annually. He highlighted initiatives like interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for new entrepreneurs and the state's transition from a BIMARU state to a revenue surplus one, fostering a conducive environment for industrial investment.
The CM said that investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore were received during the UP Global Investors Summit last year, which would create employment opportunities for 1.30 crore youths.
Furthermore, the CM mentioned that during the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony, slated for February 19, projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore will be launched in the presence of the Prime Minister.
He also talked about the CM Internship Scheme and the Pledge Park Scheme. While discussing the improved connectivity in the state, he said that soon UP will become the first state in the country to have 21 airports. UP has maximum number of expressways, he added.