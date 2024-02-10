Good governance in UP result of extensive reforms: CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the improvement in governance in Uttar Pradesh was not an overnight development but due to extensive reforms carried out gradually by his government.

Addressing the 'Good Governance Day 2024' programme held virtually in New Delhi, Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh stands as a model of good governance in the country.

Outlining the developmental strides taken by the state in the last few years, CM Yogi highlighted the contrast with previous governments.

He said, “Uttar Pradesh had potential earlier also, but the previous governments failed to make good use of it. We have empowered the impoverished through a multitude of schemes, fostering self-reliance among them."