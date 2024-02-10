Government plans to develop Lakshadweep as model of inclusivity, sustainability

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism aims to position Lakshadweep as a model for responsible and inclusive development, balancing economic progress with environmental conservation.

According to the ministry, the overall strategy for the development of Lakshadweep Islands is based on achieving sustainable growth, preserving the unique cultural and environmental characteristics, and enhancing the quality of life for the islanders.

“The strategy includes leveraging the island’s natural beauty to promote tourism, creating a robust and resilient economy, and fostering a sense of pride and well-being among the local communities. The holistic development, through strategic planning and community engagement, envisions a future where Lakshadweep thrive in harmony with nature and sustainable economic practices,” Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

He was responding to queries related to the government’s plans to develop Lakshadweep as a major tourist attraction. Reddy further stated that the projects for the development of Lakshadweep are structured taking into consideration requirements under various applicable laws, including environment, forest, and Coastal Regulation Zone clearances.

In her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Centre’s plan for the development of iconic tourist centres, especially islands, to boost tourism in collaboration with states by marketing them at an international level. She indicated that the emphasis would be on port connectivity and sprucing up tourism infrastructure and amenities on islands.

Harmonious strategy

