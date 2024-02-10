Gujarat cataract surgery leaves 7 with impaired vision

AHMEDABAD: At least seven persons have complained of impaired vision after undergoing cataract surgery at a hospital in Gujarat. As many as 13 individuals received free cataract surgery at Sarvodaya Hospital in Radhanpur, North Gujarat. Seven of them returned for an eye check-up and on discovering that they have low vision they were transferred to Visnagar Hospital and then to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

According to a Gujarat State Health Department official, 13 patients underwent cataract surgery on February 2 at Maneklal Nathalal Vakharia Sarvodaya Eye Hospital in Radhanpur town, Gujarat.

Seven patients complained of blurred vision, ocular puffiness, and red eyes a few days following the operation. This was the second such incident in the state in a span of one month. On January 10, as many as 17 elderly persons suffered loss of vision due to infection after undergoing cataract surgery at a trust-run hospital at Mandal village of Ahmedabad district.