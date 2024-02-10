Nation
Massive fire engulfs packaging company in Gujarat's Bharuch district
BHARUCH: A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in the Bharuch district in Gujarat on Saturday.
The fire erupted in the Ankleshwar Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) industrial estate of Bharuch district.
Shortly after receiving information on the incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.
Efforts to douse the blaze are underway.
Further details on the matter are awaited.