Gujarat: Massive fire engulfs packaging company in Bharuch district
Nation

Massive fire engulfs packaging company in Gujarat's Bharuch district

The fire erupted in the Ankleshwar Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) industrial estate of Bharuch district.

BHARUCH: A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in the Bharuch district in Gujarat on Saturday.

Shortly after receiving information on the incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

Efforts to douse the blaze are underway.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

