History-sheeter, his accomplices hold tribal man captive, thrash him over land dispute in Maharashtra

THANE: A 41-year-old tribal man was allegedly abducted and held captive at a bungalow in Thane district of Maharashtra by a history-sheeter and his accomplices, who also threatened and assaulted him over a land dispute, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official of Padgha police station, where Santosh Deoo Babar, from Udidpada village in Bhiwandi taluka, lodged the complaint, said.

The prime accused in the case, Yasin Shahnawaz Chikhlekar, is a notorious criminal, who had been externed from several districts, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Mumbai city and suburban, and Nashik, for two years from January 2014, he said.