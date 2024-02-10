Injuries as ABVP, Left members clash during late night meet on holding JNUSU poll

NEW DELHI: A scuffle broke out late Friday night between RSS-affiliated ABVP and Left-backed groups at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus during a meeting on holding students' union polls, with both sides claiming some of their members were injured.

While the warring groups blamed the other side for the ruckus, there was no immediate reaction from the JNU administration.

The student groups clashed during the University General Body Meeting (UGBM) at the Sabarmati Dhaba on the campus to elect members of the Election Commission for the 2024 JNUSU polls.

Left-affiliated Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) alleged Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members obstructed the UGBM by encroaching upon the dias and heckling council members and speakers.

In videos shared by both the groups on social media, ABVP and JNU students' union members can be seen arguing, amid shouting and sloganeering as university security personnel try to control the situation.

"In response to the JNU Administration's announcement of the start of the JNUSU elections for 2023-2024, the ABVP has teamed up with the administration to obstruct the UGBM called by the students and halt the democratic process initiated for the conduct of JNUSU election 2024," the DSF said in a statement.

The Students' Federation of India claimed that JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was attacked by ABVP students and water was thrown at her during the ruckus.

"Aishe Ghosh, president, JNUSU was heckled and shamelessly attacked by ABVP lumpens. They can be seen throwing water on a her. Such disgraceful behaviour against a female student of JNU should not be tolerated at any cost," a statement said.

Texts and calls to seek a response from Ghosh on the claim did not elicit a response.