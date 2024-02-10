Nation-first approach in White Paper: FM

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Friday saw heated exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches during a discussion on the white paper presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) terms from 2004-2014.

Accusing the Congress-led UPA government of bringing the economy down to “fragile five” and its economic mismanagement during the 2008 global financial crisis, Sitharaman said the paper shows “which government puts the nation first, and which puts the families first.”

“We aim to achieve the Viksit Bharat goal by 2047, by taking everyone along. We adopt the nation-first approach, not ourselves first,” said the minister.

“Ten years of one government with some crisis and 10 years of a different government with different crisis — the comparison shown in this white paper clearly says how if the government handles it with sincerity, transparency and putting the nation first, the results are there for everybody to see,” she added.

Replying to the Opposition’s allegations of skyrocketing inflation in the last 10 years of the Modi government, she said that between 2004 and 2014, the average annual inflation was 8.2% and that in the last three years, it averaged 9.8%.