Raipur Diary: New record achieved in paddy procurement

‘Rice bowl’ Chhattisgarh has created a new record of paddy procurement at the support price with 144.92 lakh metric ton (LMT) purchased during the current Kharif marketing season. Over 24.72 lakh paddy growers sold their produce in 2,739 centres across the state and the procurement crossed the estimated target of 130 LMT. The paddy procurement carried out through cooperative societies was extended from January 31 to February 4. The registered farmers are 26.85 lakh with the addition of 2.65 lakh new paddy growers this year.

Govt’s ‘EODB’ cell for taxpayers’ convenience

The BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh gears up to take the state as among the best performers on Ease of Doing Business (EODB). The ‘EODB’ cell has been set up at the state tax headquarters in Raipur on the directive of the finance minister Om Prakash Choudhary, who presented Chhattisgarh’s annual budget. Creating the cell is expected to facilitate improved convenience for businesses and taxpayers and address the challenges faced during the GST registration. The cell will develop the framework for the ‘Green Corridor’ project for recognised major taxpayers.

FIR against PSC ex-Chairman, Secy

The state has lodged an FIR against former Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) chairman Taman Singh Sonwani and ex-secretary Jiwan Kishore Dhruv besides some officials and political leaders over alleged impropriety and corruption. The FIR has been registered in the Economic Offence Wing-Anti Corruption Bureau on the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of CGPSC examination-2021. The Vishnu Deo Sai cabinet had already decided to recommend an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 3. The BJP while in opposition has made the alleged corruption in CGPSC as a major issue.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com