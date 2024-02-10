Rift over portfolios defers Jharkhand cabinet expansion

RANCHI: The ruling coalition in Jharkhand hurriedly formed a government after the arrest of former chief minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, in the prevailing situation, the allotment of ministerial berths appears to be a herculean task for CM Champai Soren.
Disgruntled Congress MLAs have started a clamour for ministerial berths. On the other hand, JMM MLAs belonging to Shibu Soren’s family too are eyeing key berths.
Champai Soren took oath with two ministers -- Alamgir Alam of Congress and Satyanand Bhokta, the lone RJD MLA. The cabinet can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the Chief Minister.
Given the fluid situation within and outside the JMM, the CM has deferred the cabinet expansion till February 16. In the Congress camp, the main claimants to ministerial positions are Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari and Umashakar Akela. Ansari says he has been MLA for two consecutive terms. Besides, he also flaunts his doctor’s profession to lay his clam on the health ministry.
Akela cites his 45-year political career in which he has been MLA twice. He says he has always taken up the rights of the poor, Dalits and women, the credentials which he claims should qualify him for a ministerial post. The two believe only the party high command can decide their fate. In the previous government, Alamgir Alam, Dr Rameshwar Oraon, Banna Gupta and Badal were ministers from the Congress quota, but sources claimed that barring Alam, the other three will be replaced by new faces. Pradeep Yadav and Deepika Pandey Singh are the contenders for the posts with their political experience and oratory skills.
According to JMM sources, the party is likely to continue with most of the ministerial positions occupied by the legislators in the previous government with a possibility of one or two changes.
House strength
The majority alliance has 47 MLAs -- JMM 29, Congress 17 and RJD 1 in Jharkhand assembly. The BJP has 26 members and the AJSU three.