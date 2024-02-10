Rift over portfolios defers Jharkhand cabinet expansion

RANCHI: The ruling coalition in Jharkhand hurriedly formed a government after the arrest of former chief minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, in the prevailing situation, the allotment of ministerial berths appears to be a herculean task for CM Champai Soren.

Disgruntled Congress MLAs have started a clamour for ministerial berths. On the other hand, JMM MLAs belonging to Shibu Soren’s family too are eyeing key berths.

Champai Soren took oath with two ministers -- Alamgir Alam of Congress and Satyanand Bhokta, the lone RJD MLA. The cabinet can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Given the fluid situation within and outside the JMM, the CM has deferred the cabinet expansion till February 16. In the Congress camp, the main claimants to ministerial positions are Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari and Umashakar Akela. Ansari says he has been MLA for two consecutive terms. Besides, he also flaunts his doctor’s profession to lay his clam on the health ministry.