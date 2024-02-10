'Uddhav has lost mental balance': Fadnavis hits back at 'mentally ill home minister' barb

MUMBAI: Amid allegations of a "deteriorating" law and order situation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday dubbed Devendra Fadnavis a "mentally ill" home minister over his "dog coming under vehicle" remark while countering the Opposition's charge.

Fadnavis hit back, saying it seems Thackeray has lost his "mental balance" and that he prays to God for his recovery.

Opposition parties in the state have demanded Fadnavis' resignation in the wake of two shooting incidents.

The state has witnessed the murder of a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader during Facebook live in Mumbai, days after a BJP MLA opened fire on his rival from Shiv Sena inside a police station in Thane district.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai earlier in the day, Thackeray dubbed Fadnavis "cruel" for his remarks against the backdrop of the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was shot dead by one Mauris Noronha over past disputes.

"The state has a mentally ill home minister," said Thackeray, a former chief minister.

Fadnavis had earlier said that Ghosalkar's killing was a serious incident, "but even if a dog were to come under a vehicle, they (opposition) will seek the home minister's resignation".

"Considering his (Uddhav's) language and words, I think that he has lost his mental balance.

I will not give any reaction to anything regarding him.

I will pray to God and say 'Uddhavji, get well soon'," Fadnavis told reporters in Nashik on Saturday.

The Deputy CM is visiting the city to attend many programmes including the inauguration of the first AC bus stand in Maharashtra.