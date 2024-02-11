Seven-year-old girl's body found in mustard field in UP, family alleges rape before murder

ETAH: A day after a seven-year-old girl went missing in a village here, police on Sunday recovered her body from a field, while her family members alleged that she was raped before being killed, officials said.

Senior Superintendent (SSP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said prima facie it appeared that the girl was strangulated to death. Her family members have alleged that she was raped before the murder, Singh said.

According to the SSP, information was received at the Kotwali Dehat Police Station around 8.30 pm on Saturday that a seven-year-old girl was missing since 12 noon from her house in a village here.