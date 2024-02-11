CAPFs constable recruitment exams go multi-lingual in 13 regional languages for first time

NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday announced to conduct the constable recruitment examination in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as the CRPF, BSF and CISF in 13 other Indian languages apart from English and Hindi, for the first time.
In an official statement the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, apart from Hindi and English, the question papers would now be prepared in the regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.
The MHA also informed that the examinations, which are going to be held from February 10 to March 7, the question papers have been prepared in all the 15 languages. Around 48 lakh candidates are appearing in 128 cities across the country, it added.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had decided to conduct the constable (general duty) examination for recruitment in CAPFs in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English from January 1, 2024,” the MHA statement read.
In the statement the MHA said, this “historic decision” had been taken on the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to increase the participation of local youths in the CAPFs and to promote regional languages. The decision will result in lakhs of youth taking part in the examination in their mother tongue or regional language and improve their selection prospects, it added.
“With this initiative of the central government, the youths across the country have got a golden opportunity to participate in the constable (GD) examination in the Central Armed Police Forces conducted by the SSC in their mother tongue and make a career in the service of the nation,” the MHA noted.
Constable examination is one of the flagship recruitment tests conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) attracting lakhs of youths from across the country.
The MHA and Staff Selection Commission have signed an MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in the 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. Accordingly, the SSC has issued notification in this regard.