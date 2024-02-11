CAPFs constable recruitment exams go multi-lingual in 13 regional languages for first time

NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday announced to conduct the constable recruitment examination in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as the CRPF, BSF and CISF in 13 other Indian languages apart from English and Hindi, for the first time.



In an official statement the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, apart from Hindi and English, the question papers would now be prepared in the regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.



The MHA also informed that the examinations, which are going to be held from February 10 to March 7, the question papers have been prepared in all the 15 languages. Around 48 lakh candidates are appearing in 128 cities across the country, it added.