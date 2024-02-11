Cold wave conditions persist in Himachal, 130 roads remain blocked

SHIMLA: Cold wave conditions persisted in parts of Una, Kangra and Bilaspur districts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday despite a dry weather, while fog disrupted visibility in many areas, according to the meteorological department here.

A total of 130 roads, including three national highways, in the state remained closed on Sunday morning, while 62 transformers and five water supply schemes were disrupted, according to the state emergency operation centre.

A maximum of 68 roads are closed in tribal Lahaul and Spiti, 25 in Kullu, 14 in Mandi, 13 in Chamba, nine in Shimla and one in Kangra district.

According to the MeT, fog reduced visibility to 500 metres during the morning hours in Sundernagar, Mandi and Bilaspur.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures.

On Saturday, Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest in the state recording a low of minus 11.3 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest with a maximum temperature at 22.8 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.

The MeT office has predicted dry weather in the state till February 17.