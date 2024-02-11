Congress remembers villages, poor people and farmers only during polls: PM Modi

JHABUA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government is working for the welfare of tribals, while the opposition Congress remembers villages, poor people and farmers only during elections.

He was addressing a public meeting of tribal community members in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district. This is PM Modi's first visit to the state this year, coming ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months.

"We started a campaign against sickle cell anemia not for votes, but for the health of tribals," he said.

"The Congress remembers villages, the poor and farmers only during elections," he said.