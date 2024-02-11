Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a a bow and arrow and a headgear during the 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Jhabua.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a a bow and arrow and a headgear during the 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Jhabua.(Photo | PTI)
Nation

Congress remembers villages, poor people and farmers only during polls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a public meeting of tribal community members in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district.

JHABUA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government is working for the welfare of tribals, while the opposition Congress remembers villages, poor people and farmers only during elections.

He was addressing a public meeting of tribal community members in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district. This is PM Modi's first visit to the state this year, coming ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months.

"We started a campaign against sickle cell anemia not for votes, but for the health of tribals," he said.

"The Congress remembers villages, the poor and farmers only during elections," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and others at the dedication and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects during 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and others at the dedication and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects during 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh.(Photo | PTI)

Aware of their imminent defeat, the Congress and its allies were resorting to last ditch-tactics, the PM said, adding that "loot and divide” is the motto of the Congress.

Even the opposition leaders in Parliament are now saying "abki baar 400 paar" for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he said.

PM Modi said BJP's 'lotus' symbol will bag more than 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a a bow and arrow and a headgear during the 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Jhabua.
Inside BJP's impressive show in Madhya Pradesh are 14 rallies addressed by Modi touting development

"I have come to Jhabua not to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections but as your sevak," the prime minister said.

"Our double engine government is working with double speed in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

PM Modi asked voters to ensure polling of additional 370 votes in each booth, compared to the last elections, for the BJP to win 370 Lok Sabha seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a a bow and arrow and a headgear during the 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Jhabua.
PM Modi to unveil Rs 19K-cr projects in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh
Narendra Modi
Congress
Madhya Pradesh
tribal community

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com