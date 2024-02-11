Jamiat delegation visits Haldwani; Muslim body alleges discrimination on basis of religion

NEW DELHI: A delegation of representatives from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind visited Haldwani on Sunday with Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani alleging that protestors are being discriminated against on the basis of religion in various parts of the country.

Condemning the Haldwani police action, Arshad Madani, who heads a faction of the Jamiat, said the report given by the representatives of the delegation that visited Haldwani to review the affected areas is extremely painful.

"According to the report, the police are arresting people by breaking all limits of cruelty and abuse, even breaking the door and forcibly entering houses," Madani said.

He said that this was "extreme cruelty and no just society can tolerate it", and added that both men and women were being harassed.

"We have also written a letter to the Uttarakhand DGP yesterday demanding immediate attention in this regard.

And the abuses that the police are committing on innocent citizens should not only be stopped, rather, the nefarious series of arrests that have started should also be stopped immediately," he said.

Madani said there should be a fair investigation into this whole incident.

Local people protesting against the administration is not a crime, he said.