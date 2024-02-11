Kota police prevent potential suicide by NEET aspirant

KOTA: Police prevented a NEET aspirant from allegedly committing suicide acting on inputs from their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, officials said on Sunday.

The 19-year-old student told police during counselling that he was depressed over the suicide of a Varanasi-based friend from an online PUBG group who died on Friday, they said.

Police said that the youth, a resident of Maharashtra's Nasik, told them that he was planning to commit suicide.

Police teams traced the boy from his hostel room in Landmark City under Kunhari police station, Kota city SP Sharad Chaudhary told media on Sunday. Police said he was handed over to his parents after counselling.

Police said a post on the youth's Instagram account said that he was going to commit suicide at 2 pm on Saturday. But it was later found that his account was being operated by another friend from the PUBG group based in Madhya Pradesh, said DSP Khinv Singh, Circle Officer, Kunhari.