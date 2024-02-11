Left Front protests police detention of former Sandeshkhali CPI(M) MLA Nirapada Sardar

KOLKATA: The Left Front on Sunday protested the police detention of former Sandeshkhali MLA Nirapada Sardar of CPI(M) and threatened to launch an agitation across West Bengal demanding the arrest of some local Trinamool Congress leaders for allegedly perpetrating atrocities on villagers.

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district gained attention after a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5.

The officials were there to search the premises of Shajahan Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.

"We strongly protest the detention of agricultural workers' leader Nirapada Sardar and demand the arrest of those accused of perpetrating atrocities on villagers," Left Front chairman Biman Bose said in a statement.

He highlighted the ongoing protests by a large section of women against alleged atrocities by local Trinamool Congress leaders.

Bose demanded that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC be promulgated in Sandeshkhali and internet ban in the area be lifted.