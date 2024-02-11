Limit of 100 couples per mass marriage event among steps to check fraud, says UP minister

Responding to this, the social welfare minister said in the House the purpose of the scheme is to ensure that the marriage of the daughter of any family should be held with pomp and show.

Arun added that the Yogi Adityanath government is working to "effectively tackle the corrupt people".

"Three officers have also been arrested in the Ballia case. Strictest action will be taken against any corrupt person, whether he is an officer or a broker," he had said.

"While on one hand, the thief has been caught, on the other hand the locks (the entire system) have also been strengthened," the minister had added.

Director of Social Welfare Department Kumar Prashant told PTI, "Thousands of couples were getting married every year under the mass marriage scheme and there were no reports of any irregularities. But after receiving complaints of such irregularities in Ballia, the department is now closely investigating these events in every district."