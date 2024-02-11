Prohibitory orders in northeast Delhi ahead of farmers' protest march

NEW DELHI: Prohibitory orders under section 144, which bars large gatherings, were imposed in the northeast district of the national capital on Sunday in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March' on February 13, an official said.

A large number of farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are expected to march towards the national capital on Tuesday under their Delhi Chalo March organised by around 200 farmer unions.

"We have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC (prohibitory orders). Information has been received that some farmer organisations have given call to their supporters to gather/march to Delhi on February 13 for their demands of law on MSP. No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation," according to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The order said the farmers are likely to sit Delhi borders till their demands are met.