1,606 primary schools in Gujarat functioning with just one teacher, govt tells assembly 

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government told the legislative assembly on Monday, that up to 1,606 government-run primary schools were operating with only one teacher for all students of classes 1 to 8. In 2022, there were only 700 schools run by a single teacher. The figure nearly doubled in a year.

In an ongoing budget session's Question Hour, state Education Minister Kuber Dindor revealed that the number of schools facing teacher shortages has increased in the last two years, mainly because of the transfer of educators to places of their choice.

Responding to a query from Congress MLA Tushar Chaudhary, the minister stated that 1,606 government primary schools in Gujarat had only one teacher as of December 2023. The state has around 32,000 government primary schools.

